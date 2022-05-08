Cruz: Biden Is ‘Literally Threatening the Lives’ of Supreme Court Justices

Sunday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted the Biden White House for refusing to “condemn” the violent protesters that were threatening the U.S. Supreme Court justices and their families over the leaked draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Cruz noted on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the left-wing groups attempting to intimidate justices to change their votes and said the White House not condemning the violent threats was “shameful.” He argued President Joe Biden was “literally threatening the lives of these justices.”

“We have got left-wing groups now that have published the addresses of justices,” Cruz lamented. “The intent of this clerk was to bully and threaten and intimidate the justices to changing their votes. And I got to say, this week, it was shameful that the White House refused to condemn violent protesters threatening the families of the Supreme Court.

“It is disgraceful,” he continued. “And Joe Biden used to be chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden knows it’s disgraceful. He’s literally threatening the lives of these justices by the mob they’re unleashing. It’s the same thing we saw with Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, where the left embraced them. And now they’re embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome.”

