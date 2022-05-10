Hawley on Abortion Activists Targeting SCOTUS Justices’ Homes: ‘You Cannot Give an Inch’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on left-wing protesters targeting the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Hawley, who clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, noted the “hypocrisy from the left” with the “White House encouraging people to go out and to engage in what amounts to harassment.” He added he hoped the justices would stand their ground and not “give an inch” to the protesters.

“You know, the hypocrisy from the left is really unbelievable,” Hawley stated. “I mean, here we have the White House encouraging people to go out and to engage in what amounts to harassment, which, by the way, is illegal. Federal law says that you cannot picket or protest or harass justices with the purpose of trying to change their vote in a case. And that’s exactly what they are doing.”

He continued, “But yeah, unfortunately, we’ve been on the receiving end of that. We know what it’s like. Erin [Hawley] was home alone with our baby girl when a bunch of thugs showed up at our house and screamed and yelled at her. When she asked them to leave, they didn’t. They came to the house and pounded on the doors and ultimately were charged with trespass. But here’s the deal — you cannot give in to these people. You cannot give an inch. When they come at you, you have to stand your ground, and I hope that’s what the justices will do.”

Hawley’s wife, Erin, who also clerked for Roberts, described the protests at people’s homes as “an assault on the American family and on the institution of the Supreme Court.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent