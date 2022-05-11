GOP Rep. Stefanik Calls Out Biden over Baby Formula Shortage — ‘We Have Seen No Plan’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) demanded action from President Joe Biden and the Food and Drug Administration to solve the nationwide baby formula shortage crisis.

Stefanik, noting the importance of formula access for babies, called the shortage “harrowing.” She lamented there was “no plan from Joe Biden.”

“This is a crisis across America,” Stefanik advised. “I can think of no more harrowing just crisis for parents as they are desperately trying to find access to baby formula. [My son] Sam is nine months. He is formula-fed. We are lucky in the sense that there is not a particular brand of formula, but for health issues, some babies only take a certain type of formula. The shelves have been fairly empty in upstate New York, and I’m hearing from parents all across America. We are demanding action.”

“I actually saw this crisis coming and demanded FDA respond in February of this year when there was the recall of the Sturgiss, Michigan plant, so this is a huge crisis,” she added. “We want to make sure that there is a plan. And we have seen no plan from Joe Biden or the FDA.”

