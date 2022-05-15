GOP Rep. Moore: Pro-Life Groups, Members of Congress Need to Do More to Show Support for Pro-Life SCOTUS Justices

Pro-life forces in American politics can do more to show support for the justices on the Supreme Court, according to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

During an interview that aired on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5 last week, the Alabama freshman Republican lawmaker called on pro-life groups and members of both chambers of Congress to show they support the likely forthcoming court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

“Obviously, it’s concerning the way it was leaked,” he said. “But I think it is important now as the American people — you know, we were talking about this last night in the House Freedom Caucus meeting — we need to be supporting these judges because what happens is they become targets of basically the left and trying to undermine the process. We as the American people need to let them know we’re standing with them because I’m not seeing enough of the pro-life groups, enough of the pro-life organizations, enough of the pro-life candidates and congressmen and members of the Senate saying, ‘Thank you for doing what we didn’t have the courage to do.'”

“I mean, we were trying to defund Planned Parenthood, taxpayer-funded abortions on-demand in some places,” Moore continued. “And so, for us to say we’re just going to let the justices take the pressure — that’s fine. They’re strong people. I understand that. But at the same time, we as the American people need to let them know we support them, we appreciate them. This really gives the choice back to the states. It keeps people from hijacking the process. It puts it back to the states to make their decision.”

“Certainly, right now, the court of public opinion because it can be a lonely spot sometimes,” he added. “These Supreme Court justices are people just like I am, just like your other members, just like you are. So, it is nice to know they don’t mind being the tip of the spear, but it is nice to know you have some people standing behind you. It’s important for me and my job. And whether they understand it or not, it’s important for them to know we stand with them as the American people. ”

