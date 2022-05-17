Tim Scott Slams Yellen’s ‘Calloused’ Abortion Remarks — ‘It’s Just Unbelievable’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) weighed in on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent argument during testimony before the Senate Banking Committee that overturning Roe v. Wade “would have very damaging effects on the economy.”

Scott told host Harris Faulkner that he “could not believe [his] ears” when Yellen suggested that abortion would help black people living in poverty. He called the remarks “calloused.”

“I could not believe my ears,” Scott recalled. “She was responding to a question, so it was completely unprepared, unfiltered, and her response was to, in my opinion, provide a calloused approach and a solution remedy for blacks living in poverty being abortion.”

“And as a guy raised by a powerful black woman in poverty in a single-parent household, I know that sometimes broken places is where you find brilliance,” he continued. “I know that sometimes hard work and dedication and perseverance pays off handsomely. You and I both know the truth of the story is the American journey continues to evolve in the right direction. And frankly, even Secretary Yellen’s words should have been thought through much better because less than 10% of abortions are teenagers. And so, to put the face of abortion being poor women making a choice so they can increase the labor force participation rate? It’s just unbelievable.”

Scott concluded, “We shouldn’t have fewer Americans. We should have more Americans. You want to increase our labor force participation rate? Choose life.”

