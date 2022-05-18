Glaude: ‘We Have to Condemn the Horror of Those Who Hold Replacement Theory’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr., on Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” said in response to the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY that society had to “condemn the horror of those who hold replacement theory.”

Glaude said, “Obviously, activists have to lead it. I think you do this work. People in the media, we have to do it. The president has to use his bully pulpit. I keep thinking and have said it before. We have to condemn the horror of those who hold replacement theory or whatever the hell they’re calling it these days, those that promulgate it on their television shows and alike. We also have to understand it’s easy to attack the loud racists. Remember, he’s identified this community because it’s in Buffalo. Buffalo is the seventh most segregated city in the United States. He’s identifying this particular place because black people, 31-something percent of black folk, are living under the poverty line. He attacks it because Tops is a special place because prior to it coming there, it was a food desert.”

He added, “We live our lives daily in such a way that we produce the understanding that some ought to be valued more than others. There is a spectrum, Nicolle, from that person who committed that insane, murderous act to these people who are criticizing all the stuff that we think a multiracial democracy entails. We have to understand how complicit we are in our daily lives are in the production of this monstrosity and this evil.”

