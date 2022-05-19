GOP Rep. Comer: Hunter Biden a ‘National Security Threat’

In a Thursday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) slammed President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a “national security threat.”

Comer advised that the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, despite being in the minority, had been probing the Biden family’s business dealings and would be “releasing more information that not only shows more wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, but it also shows a probable cover-up by the Biden administration.”

“Well, I think justice will come,” Comer declared. “[The 51 former intelligence officials] be given an opportunity to come before numerous committees and jurisdiction from Republicans when we retake the majority of the House next year. So, they are going to have an opportunity to explain themselves and explain the huge disservice they did to the American voters when they were trying to sort out all of the misinformation that the mainstream media was trying to portray about the Bidens and their business dealings.”

“I think we all know that Hunter Biden is a national security threat, and I can tell you right now, even though we are still in the minority, the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee continue to investigate and probe Hunter Biden,” he continued. “In fact, next week, I think we will release more information that not only shows more wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, but it also shows a probable cover-up by the Biden administration. So, this Hunter Biden problem is not going to go away.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent