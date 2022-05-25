Dem Rep. Swalwell: America Parents ‘Lying to Their Kids’ by Telling Them They Are Safe at School

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that American parents are lying to their children by telling them they will be safe from mass shootings at school.

Swalwell said, “The public is with us, and parents want us on offense. Look at Republicans, they go on offense on wildly unpopular issues like a woman’s right to choose, and they don’t care about public sentiment. They lean in on that. Instead, we are always, always apologizing about, well, we’re not trying to infringe on the 2nd Amendment. We’re not saying gun control. Why don’t we just have guns disciplined in this country? The crazy idea that the most dangerous weapons should end up in the hands of the most dangerous people.”

He continued, “Right now, as a parent of three young children, and one of them is just starting to ask questions about these shootings, I find myself in a position where I’m lying to my kids. Every parent in America right now is lying to their kids if you’re telling your kid they’re going to safe at their school and everything is going to be okay. It’s a lie. Who wants to lie to their kids? But right now, the truth is, not by a policy defect, but by design, by design of the Republican Party in this country, every kid in every classroom is exposed and vulnerable to a shooting. And no police officer outside the classroom, as we have seen, is going to protect them. No idea that you know, more good guys with guns in the community is going to protect them, and no sense of let’s just throw money at mental health is going to protect them. What’s going to protect them is to not allow dangerous people to have access to firearms. What’s going to protect them is not to allow assault weapons in our community. What’s going to protect them is to have violent history checks on every firearm purchase. This is by design this happens. It’s not a defect at all.”

