A shipwreck believed to be over 2,000 years old has been discovered off the coast of Sicily near Mazara del Vallo, and the site features incredible items from the Roman period.

A fisherman and free-diver named Giacomo De Mola initially found the site while surveying the seabed, the BBC reported Sunday.

When his scanner located what he thought was a rock, he decided to dive in to get closer. He quickly realized it was a historical gold mine with hundreds of ceramic jars knowns as amphorae that were used to carry wine, oil, or grains during ancient times.

A photo shows the jars piled on top of each other on the sea floor:

Specialist police divers later found the ship about 150 feet underwater, and the wreckage measured nearly 70 feet long and 20 feet wide.

According to Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, the site was “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years.”

De Mola was still in shock after the discovery, stating, “It is hard to describe the feeling of being among the first humans in nearly twenty centuries to see that place again,” according to USA Today.

“This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life,” he added. De Mola also said, “The sea never ceases to amaze us. This time we didn’t just find a wreck, we found a piece of our history.”

Video footage shows a diver carrying a light while moving over the amphorae to show its height and depth. Few of the jars appeared to be broken, but were merely resting atop one another as fish darted around them:

“Specialist divers from the cultural heritage protection arm of Italy’s police, known as the Carabinieri Art Squad, were sent to the site,” per the BBC. “Officials say safety measures will be taken to safeguard it while it undergoes investigation, as experts work to determine the nature of the wreck and learn more about its cargo.”