Julian Castro: There Is ‘Quiet Growing Anger and Impatience’ over Lack of Gun Legislation

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, now an MSNBC analyst, said Monday on “MSNBC Reports” said that there was a “quiet growing anger and impatience” in Texas over a lack of gun legislation to address mass shootings.

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “What did you learn in Uvalde?”

Castro said, “Well, I learned that there was a tremendous amount of anger, of this quiet growing anger and impatience. The phrase that I heard most often from residents, from some of the extended family members of victims that I spoke to, was something has to change.”

He added, “People seem to want an all of the above approach to ending these types of situations. They recognize that there are problems with their gun laws. I also heard a lot of folks say, why in the world did an 18-year-old have access to this type of a weapon? They agreed to school should be as secure as possible. They also think that mental health is an issue in some instances, and truth be told, Uvalde, which is only a city of about 20,000 people, heavily Mexican American, has been underserved in terms of social services, mental health care services for generations. So all of those things come into play when you ask folks just plainly, look, what do you think should be done if you want change?”

