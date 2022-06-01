George Conway: Durham Probe Should Be Thrown into the ‘Trash Can’ — ‘This Case Was a Joke’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway reacted to former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann being acquitted of lying to the FBI about supposed “collusion” between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Conway said that special counsel John Durham’s probe into the “Russian collusion” hoax should be “headed into the trash can.” He described both the case and investigation as jokes.

“[W]here is this headed next?” co-host Willie Geist asked of the Durham investigation.

“Well, I hope it’s headed into the trash can because it should be,” Conway replied. “The Justice Department should put an end to this ridiculous investigation now. This case was a joke. The entire Durham investigation was a joke. There was nothing here to begin with. The jury found that it was a joke because the jury came out after the verdict, after a six-hour deliberation, and basically said there was nothing here. This case never should have been brought.”

“I mean, it was just a charge that was designed to just throw a bunch of stuff out in the public domain to get people excited,” he added. “And, again, it was just a sideshow.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent