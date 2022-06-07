McConaughey: We Have to Kick Extreme Right, Extreme Left ‘off Democracy’s Boat’

Actor Matthew McConaughey said Tuesday on FNC’s “Special Report” said Americans in the political extremes needed to be kicked “off democracy’s boat” while discussing the possibility of gun control legislation after a mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, TX.

McConaughey said, “I’ve been talking to so many that are gun owners, that own AR-15s, that are responsible gun owners. I hear so many of them saying, yeah, pause after purchase. I like that idea. Hey, 18 to 21, for that AR-15 style rifle, yeah.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “You spoke today about how most of the country is kind of in the middle, one way or the other.”

McConaughey said, “I believe that. I think we’re being told we’re more divided than we are. I think that the veil over the masses’ eyes, I think we got the numbers. We got to pull that veil off, quit drinking the Kool-Aid, because we’re hearing it from both sides, extreme right and extreme left, and they have the microphone. I believe we have the numbers. The masses have the numbers. We’ve got to take the mic back. Kick them off democracy’s boat, and say, ‘No, no, no, you’re not steering this boat.’ I am much more aggressively centrist like that. I believe the people I talk to on both sides are much more reasonable about things than we are being told we are.”

McConaughey asked, “Are you a father?”

Baier said, “Yeah. I have two boys.”

McConaughey said, Me too. Now, I bet you, and I can get something done talking about being dads, giving a damn about our kids and their futures. I bet we can come to an agreement on that.”

