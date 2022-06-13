Amber Heard Decries Social Media Impact on Trial — ‘You Cannot Tell Me that You Think that This Has Been Fair’

In an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today,” actress Amber Heard weighed in on the jury ruling in favor of actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against her.

Heard, whose lawyer has claimed the jury was “influenced” by the social media criticism during the trial of her client, said the representation of her online has not been “fair.”

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage behind closed doors,” Heard told host Savannah Guthrie. “I don’t presume the average person should know those things, and so I don’t take it personally, but even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Heard said she did not “blame” the jury for not siding with her, acknowledging Depp was “a beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She added, “How could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not … believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

