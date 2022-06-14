ABC’s Hostin: DeSantis Is a ‘Fascist and a Bigot’

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is a “fascist and a bigot.”

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think anyone looking at their retirement account yesterday, looking at fuel prices, looking at inflation, not all of which are Biden’s fault, that creates a path and a window for a Donald Trump to come back. In asking the question, who is most fit to beat Donald Trump because that man should never be president again, I’m not sure it’s Joe Biden.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I don’t think we need Obama energy. We need somebody who can get the country back on, on line, in line, because, you know, if you can name me a Republican who has a shot to do that.”

Hostin said, “I hope it is not DeathSantis.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I think it’ll be DeSantis.”

Hostin said, “I hope it is not DeathSantis over in Florida. Because I think he’s a fascist.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Why do you call him DeathSantis?”

Hostin said, “DeathSantis. I think he handled Covid miserably. I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.”

Behar quipped, “And those are his good points.”

Hostin said, “And those are his good points, bing bing. I hate this talk about. I think people saying he’s too old, I mean, you know, if the former, you know, twice-impeached, disgraced president thinks he’s such a young spring chicken, I mean he’s going to be 78 when Joe Biden is 81. I don’t like this ageism argument.”

