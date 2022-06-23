Brady: Biden Doesn’t Say Where Money to Replace Gas Tax in Highway Fund Will Come From

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) stated that President Joe Biden’s plan to have a federal gas tax holiday while also not depleting the Highway Trust Fund that the federal gas tax funds doesn’t make any sense because the president hasn’t identified a source for the money to replace the lost revenue, and that this means that his federal gas tax holiday plan will undercut infrastructure funding.

Brady stated, [relevant remarks being around 00:55] “[T]he president just dismissed, oh, we have to backfill it. And he said we’ll put extra money in there. I don’t know where that comes from. It does undermine the infrastructure. There’s no guarantee this ends after three months. We know how gimmicky Congress can be. And you’re right, prices keep going up, so even with this tiny, temporary, little 18-cent savings, that’s going to be eaten up. You’ve got to go to the core issue, which is we’ve got to produce more, refine more, ship more here in America. And as long as he’s wed to this Green New Deal, we’re not going to see the relief.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett