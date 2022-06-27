Donalds: Dems Will Use Federal Lands for Abortion, But Not Drilling That Would Help Lower Costs for Everyone

During an interview with Newsmax TV on Monday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) reacted to Democratic proposals for the Biden administration to use federal lands to conduct abortion by pointing out that many Democrats have tried to block oil drilling on federal lands, something that would “help every mom in America. It’ll help every dad in America. They won’t do that, but they’ll open it up for abortion.”

Donalds stated, “[T]hese ridiculous policies like using federal lands to conduct abortions on, that’s insane stuff. They won’t give federal lands for drilling for oil, you know, the thing that will help every mom in America. It’ll help every dad in America. They won’t do that, but they’ll open it up for abortion. This is crazy policy from a party that has completely lost their mind and has followed the radical left down a rabbit hole. No, I don’t think it’s going to work for suburban moms. Because suburban moms are concerned about how much it’s going to cost them to fill up their tank, they’re concerned about how much it costs to put food on the table, and they’re concerned, is their child actually getting an education or are they getting an indoctrination? And that’s where the radical left is taking us and they don’t like it, just like no other voter in America likes it.”

