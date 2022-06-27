Hawley: ‘The Radical Left Has Become Very Anti-Democratic’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the “left-wing violence” over the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Hawley lamented that the Biden administration had turned a “blind eye” to the threats of violence and illegal protesting outside Supreme Court justices’ homes. He added that the “radical left has become very anti-democratic.”

“It’s outrageous, first of all,” Hawley stated. “I’d say two things. The first is the Biden administration has really turned … a blind eye towards this left-wing violence and have really encouraged it by saying things like, ‘Oh, it’s fine to protest at the justices’ homes’ even though it is, in fact, illegal.”

He continued, “The second thing is it really shows that the radical left has become very anti-democratic. What they don’t want is they don’t want the people to have any say when it comes to laws protecting life and the regulation of abortion. They don’t want the people in the states or anywhere to be able to weigh in, and that is what this decision does. It turns it back to the people, which is as it should be. And that is not what the left wants, and it really shows. They have become very anti-democratic.”

