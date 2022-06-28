Mike Lee: The SEC Needs to Be Abolished and Restarted from Scratch over Climate Push

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a proposed climate rule requiring public companies to report their carbon emissions and argued that we need to “overhaul this agency, abolish it, and replace it with something new, starting from scratch.” And that the agency as we know it “may not be around very much longer if they proceed down this road.”

Lee said, “The SEC’s doing this because the SEC believes that it can get away with this, at least for the time being. They’re trying to help further the accomplishment of a really aggressive, far-left, environmentalist agenda through the ESG movement. Now, look, there are some impediments to the ESG movement that’s been very effective so far at trying to thwart American energy independence, in addition to pursuing a whole bunch of other leftist agendas, separate and apart from those connected to global warming. … What we need to do is overhaul this agency, abolish it, and replace it with something new, starting from scratch. That is what we will do.”

He added, “And so, look, if they proceed down this road, number one, there will be litigation, litigation that I suspect they will lose. Number two, regardless of the outcome of the election — of that litigation, elections that will come in this November will help us ensure that there are lasting consequences to the SEC. The SEC as we now know it may not be around very much longer if they proceed down this road.”

