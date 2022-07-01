Hawley: People Who Care About January 6 the Same Who Gave Us $6 a Gallon for Gas

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared on FNC’s “Hannity” on Thursday and criticized Democrats’ strategy heading into this year’s midterm elections.

According to the Missouri Republican, betting on the January 6 hearings and the recent Supreme Court decisions was not going to work.

“Will their strategy of running on January 6, Roe v. Wade being overturned, the Second Amendment, is that — is that going to be successful in any way to gin up their base, motivate their base?” Hannity said.

“No, because they’re talking about issues that only they care about that nobody else cares about,” Hawley replied. “That doesn’t affect the lives of real people or that they’re wrong on. I mean, take abortion again. What are you going to say to people? No, you shouldn’t have a choice in what your laws are in your own state? That’s what they’re telling people. January 6, the only people who care about January 6 are the Democrats in Washington, D.C. These are the same people who have given us five and six dollars a gallon for gasoline.”

“These are the same people who have given us runaway inflation,” he continued. “I think, frankly, Americans are insulted. I know Missourians are, that all the D.C. Democrats want to talk about is themselves and how to maintain their own power. They don’t want to talk about issues that matter to real people and real families. I think voters are going to punish them for that in November.”

