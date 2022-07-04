‘Enough of This Kind of Nonsense’: GOP Rep. Waltz Blasts Independence Day Critics

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) weighed in on the City of Orlando acknowledging in its Independence Day festivities announcement that “[a] lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them.”

After catching flak for the comment, the City of Orlando later backtracked.

Waltz said the statement showed a “lack of perspective,” and he challenged whoever wrote it to experience the lack of freedom in Afghanistan or China. He added that “enough is enough of this kind of nonsense about our great nation.”

“[I]t just shows a level of cynicism that we see in so many of our elected officials and a lack of perspective,” Waltz outlined. “I would love to take whoever wrote that in Orlando — I would love to take them with me back to Afghanistan where women can’t even leave their house anymore, over to Hong Kong where people are disappearing in the middle of the night if they dare to criticize the Chinese Communist Party. It just shows a total lack of perspective of how great we have it here. We may not be perfect, but we worked things out through our elections and our courts, through debate, and we are always seeking to improve.”

“I’m glad they backtracked. I’m glad they apologized. But enough is enough of this kind of nonsense about our great nation,” he concluded.

