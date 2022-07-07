Dem Rep. Auchincloss: GOP Too Focused on Guns, Abortion, and Trump and Not Fixing Inflation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) argued that Republicans have spent “the last six months” “tying themselves in a knot over guns and abortion and Trump instead of reaching across the table” to work with Democrats on addressing inflation and high prices.

Auchincloss stated, “[E]nergy, food, housing, these are not monetary phenomena, these are real-world phenomena. And we’re going to have to come to geoeconomic and domestic policy solutions to address them as well. But we need Republicans to come to the table and work with us. What I’ve heard from Republicans in the last six months is them tying themselves in a knot over guns and abortion and Trump instead of reaching across the table and saying, how can we expand housing production and cut red tape? How can we work with you on expanding labor force participation and expanding legal immigration? How can we get some votes on the Republican side for Medicare negotiation of drug prices, which will lower out-of-pocket costs for senior citizens? We’re going to do that on a party-line vote. Why aren’t Republicans there with us? That lowers costs at the kitchen table.”

