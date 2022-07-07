Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Need ‘Clean Energy Future’ That Doesn’t Sacrifice ‘Kids’ Welfare’ for Cheap Gas, Can’t Give Timeline for Getting off Oil

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that “we need to have a clean energy future that does not sacrifice our kids’ welfare just for lower gas prices.” And responded to a question on the best-case timeframe for getting off oil by saying that “We are sailing towards the north star of clean energy independence and there [are] going to be waves and wind along the way that we’ve got to navigate. It is clearly a generational challenge.”

After Auchincloss called for an “all of the above energy investment policy to achieve clean energy independence” and an “all of the above clean energy investment strategy.” Co-host Joe Kernen asked, “Should we do more drilling? Should we continue to open leases? Should we reopen ANWR? Should we do the Keystone Pipeline? All of the things that we’ve put a damper on, is that what all of the above means to you?”

Auchincloss responded, “We clearly need natural gas as a bridge technology and nothing is stopping, right now, oil companies from executing on the permits that they have. But let’s be very clear here, for as long as the United States is dependent on oil, it means that we have to make phone calls to Saudi Arabia and Iran and Venezuela when times get tight. We need to have energy dominance here at home and we need to have a clean energy future that does not sacrifice our kids’ welfare just for lower gas prices.”

Kernen then asked, “The best-case scenario for not being dependent on oil in terms of years, in your view, is what? Two years, five years, ten years, 30 years, 50 years? What is it?”

Auchincloss answered, “We are sailing towards the north star of clean energy independence and there [are] going to be waves and wind along the way that we’ve got to navigate. It is clearly a generational challenge. Let me put it this way, I do not want my kids dependent on oil from countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia. That challenge starts now. That’s my generation’s obligation.”

Later, Auchincloss called for “more investments in energy.”

