GOP Rep. Norman: We Need Total Audit of COVID Relief and ‘Consequences for Where the Money Went’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) reacted to reports that $15 million in coronavirus relief went to “anti-racism” and “social activism” programs for children by stating that there “ought to be a top-down audit and there ought to be consequences for where the money went.” And stating that no one had time to read coronavirus spending packages and “You can’t drop money from a helicopter as they did and try to back it up as being reasonable.”

Norman stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “Well, you know, Steve, the COVID package supposedly, 1.9 trillion, 2,700-page document. Nobody had time to read it. Now, when the facts come out about where that money went. And a lot of it — of the 15 million that you’re talking about [was] through the libraries and the museums and through the EPA as well, but they had programs that — like the museums in New York who had — who erected statues with the — based on getting $50,000. A lot of these programs had nothing to do with COVID. And there ought to be a top-down audit and there ought to be consequences for where the money went. You can’t drop money from a helicopter as they did and try to back it up as being reasonable. It had nothing to do with COVID.”

