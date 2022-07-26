Ron Johnson: Biden WH ‘Can Try to Redefine What a Recession Is, but That’s Not Going to Change the Reality’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration for trying to change the definition of “recession” as it appears the United States could enter a recession this year.

Johnson told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the White House could “try to redefine what a recession is, but that’s not going to change the reality.”

“They can try to redefine what a recession is, but that’s not going to change the reality,” Johnson asserted. “It’s not going to make record gasoline prices go away or quite honestly 9.1% inflation go away. As Milton Freeman always said — inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, and you take a look at the recession, you take a look at record gasoline prices, 40-year high inflation — these are self-inflicted wounds caused by their policy. And the first step in solving any problem is admitting you have one.”

“This administration is in a state of denial,” he added. “President Biden, his enablers are as detached from reality as they are from the truth. But the truth of the matter is the very people that they purport to represent — the seniors on a fixed income, people on the lower end of the income spectrum, they are the ones most suffering from what is a tax on everybody.”

