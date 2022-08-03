GOP Rep. Gallagher: We Need Defense Production Act for Seven Years worth of Javelins We Went Through in Ukraine, Not Green New Deal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said that the United States has “burned through seven years worth of Javelin missiles in Ukraine. And we don’t have the ability right now to buy these things in the quantities we need them and stockpile them,” and we need to invoke the Defense Production Act for that, not “Green New Deal projects that are really just meant to placate the progressive base of the Democratic Party.”

Gallagher said [relevant remarks begin around 8:15] the friendship with Taiwan “is going to involve a little bit of tough talk. We’ve been trying to convince the Taiwanese to invest in these so-called asymmetric systems and not buy certain legacy capabilities that we think would be less effective. But the better our overall diplomatic relationship is, I think the better position we are in to have that conversation going forward. You mentioned Ukraine, the hard math is we just burned through seven years worth of Javelin missiles in Ukraine. And we don’t have the ability right now to buy these things in the quantities we need them and stockpile them, not only in Europe, but also the Indo-Pacific. That’s what we need a crash program for. That’s what we need to use the Defense Production Act for, not for Green New Deal projects that are really just meant to placate the progressive base of the Democratic Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett