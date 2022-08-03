GOP Rep. Tenney: ‘Joe Biden Is the Most Compromised President on China in American History’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) trip to Taiwan amid threats from China and a lack of support from the Biden administration.

Tenney slammed the Biden White House for being “very weak and very unclear” regarding China.

“[I] think it’s time to change the strategy, and the Biden administration has been very weak and very unclear,” Tenney declared. “Clarity is what’s going to change the situation now. I don’t support forever wars and going out into areas where we don’t need to go, but it’s not just about whether Taiwan is a democratic country, which it is or it’s aspiring to be — it’s about where the United States’ strategic interests are in the world and our economic interests as well.”

Tenney accused President Joe Biden of being “the most compromised president on China in American history.”

“Joe Biden is the most compromised president on China in American history,” she asserted. “This is the guy who, when he was vice president, flew on Air Force Two, you know, government resources, with his son Hunter, and weeks later produced a huge contract with Hunter’s companies — many of these corrupt entities that he’s involved in. And of course, there’s no investigation of these.”

“But right now, China is critically important,” Tenney added. “Joe Biden is compromised. Actually, he puts out mixed signals. Joe Biden says one thing about supporting Taiwan, and then his staff walks it back. You’ve seen spokesman Kirby talk about we are in support of one China, but about what are going to do about Taiwan? Again, Taiwan’s economic interest with the world and with the United States is critically important. I think … it’s time for strategic clarity. We need to support Taiwan. We have to support Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, but this is a tough issue when we have a feckless, weak president like President Biden, who is not standing up to America’s enemies like China and adversaries around the world where they are dominating and using their economic power to infiltrate these economies, which is putting the American economy in jeopardy.”

