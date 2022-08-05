MSNBC’s Scarborough: ‘Ron DeSantis Is Such a Dope’ Using Strongman Tactics

Joe Scarborough told his co-hosts Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is a “dope” using strongman tactics while discussing the governor suspending a prosecutor who said he would not enforce Florida’s laws against gender-affirming care for minors and abortion.

Scarborough said, “Maybe Donald Trump is on his way out, maybe not, who knows? But I just have got to bring this up, even Republicans in Tallahassee are shocked by this strongman tactic of Ron DeSantis yesterday, who suspended an elected leader, suspended a state attorney in Florida. For those of you that don’t know, the people elect them. Why did he suspend this guy? Because of what he was thinking, because of what he said. Not because of any actions he took. For even thinking something and expressing those thoughts, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, suspended an elected official, a state attorney from another party. It is really, the strongman trend in the Republican Party is so frightening.”

He continued, “What a dope. Ron DeSantis is such a dope. He didn’t even wait for any action to take place. And he’s doing the same thing that these freaks and insurrectionists and weirdos are doing, that are putting the lives of 10-year-old girls who have been raped at risk.”

Scarborough added, “Ron DeSantis is doing all of this crazy stuff in a state that, not so long ago, was a swing state, and he is doing it hurting Florida, going to war with Mickey Mouse, going to war with the Tampa Bay Rays, going to war with the voters of the state of Florida, nullifying their votes for a guy who’s been elected twice now, all to appeal to, like, 20% of Americans who may be voting in Republican primaries in presidential elections. It is crazy.”

