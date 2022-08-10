Rand Paul: Trump Raid ‘Demoralizing for the Country,’ ‘Takes Away’ Faith in Law Enforcement

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed the FBI and FBI Director Christopher Wray for a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL.

Paul called it an attack on the constitutional republic, but also, it would likely be beyond November before a proper investigation could be conducted.

“You know, I think this is an attack on our constitutional republic,” he said. “I think it’s an attack on the rule of law. This is the FBI being used as a political weapon against your opponents. And do I think the director of the FBI knew? Absolutely. Do I think the attorney general knew? Absolutely. I can’t vouch for how far it went up. And they may have tried to keep the White House at arm’s length. But, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if the White House knew.”

“But I can tell you I’m not surprised with Christopher Wray,” Paul continued. “I’ve challenged him before on whether or not it’s constitutional to allow foreign intelligence warrants to be used against Americans. You’ll remember when they spied on Trump, to begin with. It was a foreign intelligence court and – warrant. And this is not really the same constitutional standard as the Fourth Amendment, and so they don’t have to prove probable cause. And it was a terrible thing that we allowed to happen in our country, and it should never be used against a Republican or a Democrat candidate. But he allowed that and agrees with that. So, I’m not surprised that he also would allow something like this to happen.”

“But this is – it’s demoralizing for the country, and it takes away so much faith in our law enforcement to say, oh, my goodness, they’re going to use the FBI to go after people they disagree with politically,” he added. “It’s a – this is a sad moment for our country.”

