Hageman: Cheney Lost Due to Obsessive Focus on Trump When Voters Cared about Inflation, Energy, Illegal Immigration 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Wyoming Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman (R) stated that her opponent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lost in large part because “She’s not focusing on Wyoming. She’s not focusing on our issues. She’s still focusing on an obsession [with] President Trump.” And that inflation, illegal immigration, and energy were the most important issues to voters, not the former President.

Hageman said that while she didn’t have the chance to listen to Cheney’s speech, “It doesn’t surprise me that she would revert to those same old talking points, because that’s really, in large part, what got her defeated. She’s not focusing on Wyoming. She’s not focusing on our issues. She’s still focusing on an obsession [with] President Trump.”

Host Laura Ingraham then said that when she was in Wyoming, “the things that I heard most often from folks there were inability to get workers, the cost of fuel, and the cost of just basic living, rent, and food. No one was focusing on Trump. I don’t think anyone I talked to — that wasn’t top of mind.”

Hageman responded, “No. Inflation, illegal immigration, and protection of our energy jobs are the issues that are the most important to Wyoming, and accountability. We actually expect our representatives to represent our interests.”

