Dershowitz: ‘I Voted Against Trump Twice,’ but Mar-a-Lago ‘Was an Improper Search’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday defended former President Donald Trump after the FBI seized documents from the former commander-in-chief’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Dershowitz emphasized on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz” that he voted against Trump twice and was “looking forward” to doing it again but said the FBI engaged in an “improper search” to obtain documents.

“Look, I voted against Trump twice. I’m looking forward to an opportunity to vote against him for a third time, but I will not compromise the Fourth Amendment or the Constitution or the principles I’ve stood for all my life in order to get Trump,” Dershowitz outlined. “This was an improper search. They should have enforced the subpoena. That’s what Merrick Garland said the Justice Department generally does — less intrusive methods.”

“Now, the affidavit, if it’s revealed, may indicate reasons why a search warrant had to be effectuated three days after or two and a half days after it was approved, but right now, the burden of proof is heavily on the government to justify this intrusive search,” he continued. “No, it’s not a raid. It’s a court-authorized intrusive search. But it still has to be justified not only under the letter, but the spirit of the Fourth Amendment.”

