Alcindor: Democrats Say Country on the Wrong Track Because of Concerns Trump, GOP Stealing Elections

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Monday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that Democrats think the country is on the wrong track because they are worried former President Donald Trump and Republicans will steal upcoming elections.

Balart said, “74% of Americans say the country is going in the wrong direction. Nearly 60% of voters say America’s best years are behind it. Nearly 60%. Why are people so unhappy these days?”

Alcindor said, “Jose, it’s a great question. And I’ve been out on the campaign trail. I’m in Alabama just today doing stories about sort of redistricting and the political atmosphere in this state, but what you see really is, on the Democratic side, people that are very, very worried about the direction of this country. They’re very worried, especially about former President Trump possibly coming back into power or former President Trump or another Republican stealing the election in 2022 or 2024 because we’ve seen so many election deniers be elected.”

She added, “So a lot of Democrats on the Democratic side are worried about abortion and abortion rights. On the Republican side, I’m also hearing from people, especially some that are unfortunately believing conspiracy theories and lies about the election of 2020. They’re worried the country is going in the wrong direction because they’re seeing too many people say that the election was free and fair, which of course, it was.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN