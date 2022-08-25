DeSantis: Biden Student Loan Forgiveness a Policy and Political ‘Disaster’

Thursday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal.

The Florida governor said not only was it a policy “disaster” in that it threatened to make economic problems worse. He predicted it would be a political “disaster” because of the public’s reaction.

“Oh, I thought it was terrible,” he said. “One, it’s unconstitutional, which is obviously something important. I don’t think that that’s something Biden cares about, but he doesn’t have the authority to do this. Two, you’re going to be having farmers, people that have their own small businesses, waitresses, they’re going to be on the hook to pay the student loan of somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies?”

“I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis continued. “So yes, people should obviously pay back their loans, but then the fact that you’re putting this on the backs of working Americans who may have made different choices with regards to their education, or like you said, and most people have done, have paid off their debts. And so I think a lot of people who have paid off education debts right now feel like chumps because they did the right thing.”

“And now, Biden’s coming in with this,” he added. “It’ll also exacerbate the inflation problems that we’re seeing right now. And it’s not just people like me saying that. You have Obama economists saying that this is going to fuel more inflation. So I think it’s a policy disaster, but I also do think it’s a political disaster because I just don’t think it sits well with the vast majority of people in this country.”

