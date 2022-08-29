Ernst: Over a Year after Kabul Attack, We Haven’t Had Any Strikes Against ISIS-K in Afghanistan

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) stated that President Joe Biden has repeatedly broken his promises on Afghanistan and noted that despite Biden’s promise to avenge the deaths of American servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in August of 2021, there haven’t been any strikes in Afghanistan against ISIS-K, the group responsible for the attack, over a year later.

Ernst said, “This is an administration of promises made, promises broken, many times over. President Joe Biden said he wouldn’t leave Afghanistan until all Americans were out, yet he pulled troops out and we have since evacuated approximately 800 Americans. We still have SIV holders within Afghanistan. He broke his promise to women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that he would not allow the Taliban to roll back their rights, but the Taliban now has completely moved back on the women and girls issues in Afghanistan. And then, of course, Joe Biden said that he would avenge the deaths of thirteen servicemembers that were killed outside of Abbey Gate on August 26 2021. And there have been absolutely no strikes against ISIS-K in the country of Afghanistan, so promises made, promises broken.”

