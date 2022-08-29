Jim Jordan: Biden, Democrats ‘Haven’t Done One Thing Right’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on the GOP’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

Jordan said he was confident the GOP would take back control of the House and Senate because President Joe Biden and the Democrats “haven’t done one thing right.”

“[I]n any competition, you want to be confident. You never want to be overconfident,” Jordan outlined. “So, I’ve said all along I think we’re going to win, but we’ve got to campaign hard. We’ve got to talk to the American people about what’s at stake in this election. And frankly, we’ve got to remind them how bad Joe Biden has been and Democrats in control of the Congress because frankly, they haven’t done one thing right.”

He continued, “I always point out — remember. We went from a secure border to no border. We went from safe streets to record-level of crime. We went from $2 gas to $5 gas. And we went from stable prices to a 41-year high inflation rate. And I haven’t even got into the debacle that was the exit from Afghanistan — not to mention what they’re doing to Americans’ First Amendment liberties, Second Amendment liberties, Fourth Amendment due process rights. I mean, the attack on freedom has been unbelievable as well. So, when you look at all of that, I think the American people say, ‘Look, we want to get rid of these guys and put Republicans in charge,’ and then if we win, it’s incumbent upon us to do what we told the American people we were going to do and fight for the things that really matter. So, I think the country gets that.”

