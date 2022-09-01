CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: Biden’s Speech Very Political ‘Full Frontal Attack’ on Trump Republicans

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” President Joe Biden’s speech was a “full frontal attack” on “MAGA Republicans.”

Collins said, “It was a very political speech. I think with the exception of the speech that he gave on the anniversary of January 6 at the Capitol. This might be the most political, most forceful speech in that sense that he has given since taking office.”

She continued, “It’s a bit of a surprise because we had spoken to White House officials earlier. We asked. He is someone who strayed from naming Trump very many times during his first year in office. He often stayed away from that. So as a white House reporter, to hear him come out so quickly and name drop him so fast and talk about basically the brand of extremism that he thinks Trump has founded within the Republican Party and clearly he thinks is thriving not in the sense that he wants it to. He came out very quickly and said Trump and said MAGA time and time again. It was a very political attack against those Republicans. He tried very hard to draw a distinction between Republicans and Republicans who style themselves after Donald Trump. Of course, whether or not they take that distinction remains to be seen. A very political speech by President Biden as this basically full frontal attack on what the White House has branded MAGA Republicans.”

