Kevin McCarthy: Joe Biden ‘Does Not Understand the Soul of America’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden does not understand the soul of America.

Co-host Steve Doocy said, “The White House is making President Biden’s take on Trump voters very clear by labeling MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “I’m stunned by this approach. I’m stunned by trying to marginalize people and say every one of the people that considers himself a MAGA Republican with supporting January 6th and riots. Is that what they’re trying to do?”

McCarthy said, “He is trying to distract from the disasters that he is created in the country. The problem with Joe Biden is he does not understand the soul of America. The tens of millions of hard-working, law-abiding citizens that he vilifies that simply want to have a say in their kids’ education, to go to a school board meeting, want a gasoline price that they can afford, no longer wants inflation to continue to rise. Afraid to go out in their streets, to be safe again. They want a stronger, safer, more prosperous America, and all that he does is vilify them to distract from the disasters and no plan he has to save America from where we are today.”

