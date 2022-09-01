Tenney: Dems Have Been Authoritarian with Shutdowns, Mandates 

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) responded to President Joe Biden’s recent rhetoric about semi-fascism by arguing that Democrats at the state and national level have acted far more authoritarian than anyone else with coronavirus shutdowns and mandates.

Tenney said, “They’re calling this half-fascism or fascism. Fascism is about authoritarianism. That’s exactly what the Democrats are delivering in states like New York, where I live, but also in the national government. They have proven that they are actually more half-[fascist] than anyone I’ve seen, shutting us down, the masks, everything else. And so, Americans want to see this — as you rightly pointed out, we want unity. We want to love our country. We want to love freedom, the uniqueness of our country.”

