Biden Aide Bottoms: ‘MAGA Republican Agenda’ Has ‘No Place in Our Democracy’

Biden senior advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the so-called “MAGA Republican agenda” had “no place” in American democracy.

Bottoms said, “What MAGA agenda has been about, it has been about distorting the truth, it’s been about misleading people, it’s been about putting out information that inflames people.”

She continued, “This MAGA Republican agenda, hate-fueled agenda, that we saw incite violence on our nation’s Capitol has no place in our democracy. If we’re not intentional in calling it out our country, everything that our country is built upon is in danger.”

She added, “we saw it this summer when the president was able to work in a bipartisan way to get gun legislation passed. The president has always stood on the fact that he can work with mainstream Republicans to get things done on behalf of the American people, but it’s also going to take for all of us to stand up to hatred and what the president again continues to say it’s this MAGA agenda. The president has not called out all Republicans. He’s been very specific about this MAGA agenda.”

Bottom concluded, “I’ll just remind you of the words of Martin Luther King Jr. said. It’s not the words of our enemies that we’ll remember. It’s the silence of our friends. What the president has said is that mainstream Republicans, Independents, Democrats, can all come together, we’ve seen us come together to do what’s right on behalf of the American people, but if people are silent, then the very core of who we are as a country is in danger.”

