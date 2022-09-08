Behar: Voters Passed on Hillary Clinton for Donald Trump Because of Racism

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that in 2016 American voters passed on “the most qualified person to ever run for the presidency, Hillary Clinton,” to elect “not that bright game show host” Donald Trump because of racism.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “What I was going to say is it made me laugh. Back in the day, when we talked about a woman being president, people made those jokes, would you want a woman with her finger on the nuclear button? Look what you got in Donald Trump. You defend, man, and we will go ahead and move on.”

Behar said, “This country passed on the most qualified person to ever run for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, a senator and secretary of state. They put in a washed-up, boring, not that bright game show host instead. So what can you say about that electorate.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I don’t think we can dismiss he did resonate. I mean, 74 million people turned out for him. So what was it, maybe the Republican Party —”

Behar interrupted, “How about racism is one of the possibilities.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “A lot of it was white supremacy.”

Behar added, “Yeah, white supremacy.”

Hostin added, “And a lot of it was fear of the changing color of our country, and a lot of it was that he lied to them.”

