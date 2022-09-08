Ron Johnson: Biden Administration Spread More COVID Misinformation than Anyone

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Thursday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that President Joe Biden’s administration had not been transparent about the coronavirus pandemic to the point of spreading “misinformation.”

Johnson said, “It is also extraordinary that this administration is so opaque. Let’s face it, the Biden administration, their federal health agencies, they haven’t been honest, they have not been transparent. They are certainly engaged in quashing free speech as opposed to protecting it. That ought to be the job of the United States president. They are always considered about misinformation. They have spread more misinformation about COVID than anyone else.”

He continued, “President Biden said it’s the pandemic of the un-vaxxed. If you get vaccinated, you won’t get infected and you won’t be hospitalized or transmit or die. I knew at that time it was a lie, and proven to be a lie now. He spread it, and the media never calls him on it.”

Johnson added, “It’s part of the work of the COVID cartel, Biden administration, federal health agencies, big pharma, mainstream media, and big tech social media giants. The people that suppressed and sabotaged early treatment. I believe that probably cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their lives because we didn’t robustly explore early treatment. They have been spreading misinformation. But they can’t afford to be proven wrong at this point in time, but the problem is they have the power to make it very difficult to prove them wrong. again.”

