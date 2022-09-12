Cruz: Dems Only Strategy Is ‘to Scream Donald Trump’ and GOP Should Stick to Our Agenda

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that Democrats’ “only political strategy, which you can see their cronies in the corporate media leaning in on, is distraction. They want to scream Donald Trump all day long” and it’s “a real mistake when you see Republicans that will have a long discussion about this particular attack or that particular attack,” and the GOP should focus on its agenda.

Cruz said, “If you look at the issues that are racking the country, that are hurting Americans across the country, you have, number one, inflation. The Democrats have no plan for inflation, other than to make it worse, to spend trillions more and drive inflation up even more. Gas prices, they have no plan to reduce gas prices, other than to make it worse by hammering American oil and gas production. Crime, they have no plan to reduce crime, other than to make it worse by continuing to support radical, leftist D.A.s and leftists who try to undermine, defund, or abolish the police. And, illegal immigration, they have no plan to stop. They don’t want to stop. Their plan is more illegal immigration, more chaos at the border. And so, their only political strategy, which you can see their cronies in the corporate media leaning in on, is distraction. They want to scream Donald Trump all day long because there is nothing on planet earth they hate more than Donald J. Trump.”

He added, “The Democrats and the stooges in the corporate media, they just want to repeat the attacks. And it’s a real mistake when you see Republicans that will have a long discussion about this particular attack or that particular attack, rather than just going on affirmatively [with] our solutions. Look, what do people want? People want jobs with good wages, people want their families to be safe and secure, people want their rights protected. That is a common-sense agenda that the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with. And so, the corporate media doesn’t want to talk about it at all.”

