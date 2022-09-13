Elk Grove Village Mayor: Pritzker, Lightfoot Blindsiding Communities on Migrants after Complaining about Abbott Doing It

While speaking with Chicago ABC affiliate WLS on Monday, Elk Grove Village, IL Mayor Craig Johnson criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) for the fact that Elk Grove Village had migrants from Chicago sent to it with little notice by stating that if Lightfoot and Pritzker are angry about Texas blindsiding and not coordinating with them as Texas sends migrants to Chicago, Lightfoot and Pritzker shouldn’t “turn around and blindside” the “neighboring communities or communities in your state.”

Johnson said, “Two wrongs don’t make a right. So, if you’re upset about being blindsided, don’t turn around and blindside your neighboring communities or communities in your state. It’s not right.”

Johnson also stated that he has no problem taking care of migrants, just with the lack of information, and that when he eventually did get sufficient information about the migrants, it relieved his concerns, saying, “We want to take care of people, that’s not an issue. We just want to make sure that our safety and welfare for health issues were addressed. Once they assured us how they’ve taken care of [it] and we have nothing to worry about, we’re fine with it.”

