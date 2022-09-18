Elie Mystal: Only ‘Monsters’ Support DeSantis’ ‘Twisted Bigoted Evil’

The Nation’s Elie Mystal Sunday MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” that only “monsters” would support Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Mystal said, “They never do this to white people. We all know it. The fact that these people are nonwhite is baked into the system. It’s baked into how they are allowed and how they think they can get away with treating people this despicably and treating them as if they are garbage barge that could be sent around the country.”

He continued, “The fact the Republicans think that think treaty nonwhite people in this way is a winner for them kind of tells you all you need to know about the state of the modern Republican Party.”

He added, “I think that at some kind of deep level, I don’t often make a distinction between MAGA Republicans and other Republicans. They all look the same to me. But this, I will make a distinction because not all Republicans are like this. This is a specific kind of twisted bigoted evil that people like DeSantis are willing to truck in. The fact it works them it tells you all you need to know about the monsters that support people like Ron DeSantis.”

