El Paso Official: Amount of Migrants We Deal with Will ‘Be Increasing Shortly’

During a discussion with CBS News National Correspondent Manuel Bojorquez aired on Monday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” El Paso, TX Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Tony Muro said that the number of migrants the city deals with is “going to be increasing shortly.”

Bojorquez said that in El Paso, “Border Patrol says, more than 1,000 migrants are crossing into the area a day. To ensure they’re no longer sleeping in the streets, the city set up this migrant welcome center.”

Bojorquez then played a clip of his conversation with Muro at the welcome center. In the clip, Bojorquez asked, “You’re getting an average of 400 people a day?”

Muro answered, “Yes, sir. And that’s going to be increasing shortly.”

Bojorquez then asked, “So, you don’t see this slowing down at this point?”

Muro responded, “At this point, we’re just managing the numbers as they come in.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett