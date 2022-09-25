Zelenskyy: Europe Cannot Be Stable with Putin in Power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that there can be no stability in Europe until Russian president Vladimir Putin is removed from power.

Zelenskyy said, “Yesterday, President Putin said they will win Ukraine in three days, but now it’s seven months. Today, it’s seven months since Russia occupied- tried to occupy Ukraine, but they couldn’t.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “Can there be stability in Europe if Vladimir Putin remains in power?”

Zelenskyy said, “No.”

He continued, “I don’t have anything to add. My opinion is no. We have observed this over the years, we don’t see stability. Specifically, we see challenges and risks, political, economic, food crises. Obviously, it is not- COVID-19 was not enough for them. COVID took so many lives, caused economic consequences. This is life. Unfortunately, it did take place. However, simultaneously, we see Russia creating, artificially, other kinds of crisis, and they are very openly discussing the threats to the rest of the world. They started threatening us with nuclear weapons. Will the world depend on one country or one person? The world has to make a decision. We have made our decision. We will not depend on one person.”

