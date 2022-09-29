MSNBC’s Reid Bemoans DeSantis 2012 Opposition to Superstorm Sandy Aid – ‘Now He’s Got to Go Hat in Hand’ to Biden

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Thursday on her show “The ReidOut” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is going to go “hat in hand to Joe Biden” for federal aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Reid said, “This is going to become a federal issue. Those of you who have not lived in Florida don’t understand, a lot of people buy their homes and get hurricane insurance. It’s not flood insurance. This was not a windy storm. This was a rainy storm. This was a floody storm. You have a lot of stagnant water that is destroying property right now. People are going to have to go to FEMA. People are going to have to go to the feds for that money.”

She added, “When Ron DeSantis was in Congress, and you guys were in Congress when he was a Tea Party freshman when New York and New Jersey faced the exact same tragedy, I mean, literally, the subways in New York were flooded, people could have drowned in the subway, when Ron DeSantis had the opportunity to make that decision and say, well, should the people of New York and New Jersey who were hit by a catastrophic hurricane, they weren’t even used to, he said no that shouldn’t happen. He, Marco Rubio, and other Tea Party members of Senate and House said they shouldn’t have that money. It’s too expensive. Now, as you said, he’s now got to go hat in hand to Joe Biden for aid. It’s something he didn’t even believe it as a Tea Partier.”

