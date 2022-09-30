Fetterman: My Stroke Makes Me Miss Words But Dr. Oz Missing Answer on National Abortion Ban

John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that while he may miss words because he suffered a stroke in May, his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz was missing an answer on the national abortion ban.

Hayes asked, “Lieutenant Governor, it’s great to have you. I have not got an opportunity to speak to you on air since your stroke and since your primary victory. And first, I just wanted to check in and see how you’re feeling and how you’re doing?”

Fetterman responded, “I’m doing great. I’m doing fantastic.”

Anchor Chris Hayes asked, “Do you know what Dr. Oz’s position is on a nationwide abortion ban? And what is your position?”

Fetterman said, “Well, you know, what’s also true is, is that Pennsylvania has a new power, couple of MAGA of extremists. They’re ‘Moztriano.’ They were married together by the Pennsylvania GOP and they run together. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz. ‘Moztriano.’ That’s a new power couple.”

He continued, “And they both believe that abortion rights, they rest in them, not with women in Pennsylvania. And abortion is on the ballot. That’s the truth. You know, Dr. Oz is a joke, but it’s not very funny because right now, you know, whether it’s in the governor’s race and in the Senate race, the Dr. Oz folks believe that Roe v Wade had to fall down. And he believes that every abortion is a murder. And that means any woman that chose abortion must be a murderer themselves.”

Fetterman added, “And Dr. Oz used to make fun of, you know, me having a stroke that I might miss a word every now and then. And Dr. Oz keeps missing words. And those words are ‘yes’ and ‘no’ on the national abortion ban. They refuse to give the answer, not even today at a press conference that they had, did they give people the answer and they refuse that they can’t and they won’t.”

