Elie Mystal: Herschel Walker Is ‘Minstrel’ Playing Black Tommy Tuberville

The Nation’s Elie Mystal Friday MSNBC’s “All In” that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker was a “minstrel” playing a black version of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

While discussing a report Walker allegedly paid for a woman’s abortion, which Walker denied, Mystal said, “The interrogation, really, isn’t about Walker, who is a minstrel who has been sent here to play black Tommy Tuberville. That is all he is. He is not, actually, important. The interrogation needs to happen with the Republican Party. Because what we see, time and again, is at this debate, this argument over abortion has never been about abortion, it’s never been about morality, it’s never been about Jesus, it is all about controlling women.”

He added, “They are so consumed by their grasp in power that they are, literally, by their own words, they literally going to support a person who successfully pay for one, baby murder, and tried to murder other babies, according to them, over a senate candidate who, simply says, yes, it’s other people’s call. It should be between a woman and her doctor, and the state should do things that are appropriate to a secular government. That’s Warnock’s position.”

