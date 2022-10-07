NBC’s Dilanian: Russian Disinfo. Was ‘Trying to Amplify’ Hunter Laptop Story But ‘Seems in Hindsight Like a Mistake’ to Say It Was Disinfo.

While discussing The Washington Post’s report on federal agents believing that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against Hunter Biden and the letter written by former intelligence officials that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian misinformation on Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Top Story,” NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian said that it “seems in hindsight like a mistake that it should have been covered more thoroughly at the time.” But also stated that “there is a long history of presidential relatives getting into trouble,” and “there was a Russian disinformation campaign that was trying to amplify these claims, not make them up, but amplify them and get them into right-wing media.”

Host Tom Llamas asked, “More than 50 former U.S. intelligence officials told the American public that the initial reporting from The New York Post before the election on the laptop was likely the work of Russian disinformation. They clearly were wrong, at the time. And the president’s son could now be charged, possibly. How does this fare for those officials and the public’s faith in our own intelligence agencies?”

Dilanian responded, “It’s a tough one Tom, because, at the time that this was happening, we were coming off a period of intense Russian interference in our politics, and there was a Russian disinformation campaign that was trying to amplify these claims, not make them up, but amplify them and get them into right-wing media. So, that was happening. But it turns out, the stuff on the laptop has been validated. And that was — that seems in hindsight like a mistake that it should have been covered more thoroughly at the time. Nonetheless, I mean, unless — in the absence of any evidence that President Biden personally profited from this, there is a long history of presidential relatives getting into trouble, going back many administrations. It’s not an uncommon thing. And as long as this case proceeds without any political interference, this scandal should not affect President Biden really much at all.”

