Ted Cruz: Everything the Biden Administration Has Touched ‘Has Gone to Garbage’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that everything President Joe Biden touches “has gone to garbage.”

Cruz said, “I would say Joe Biden is gaslighting, but I’m not sure anyone can afford gas anymore.”

He continued, “If you look at the last two years. I cannot think of a period in American history where one administration has done more damage to the United States than Joe Biden in the last two years. Everything they have touched has gone to garbage. You look at the stagflation. We have record inflation, the highest in 40 years. We are in a recession. They define recession, so it no longer means consecutive quarters of economic contraction. We have working people who are trying to put food on the table, but they can’t afford food or rent. Mortgages have tripped under Joe Biden in just two years. Gas prices have more than doubled. Everything is unaffordable.”

Cruz added, “Another aspect of this that doesn’t get nearly frequently enough, which is the defend stating impact the Biden economy has had on seniors. There are tens of millions of seniors who worked for years and saved and were responsible. They retirement savings, they have 401ks. And what has Joe Biden done? His disastrous policies have caused the value of their 401ks to drop 20, 30 and some at 40 percent. So suddenly you have seniors looking at smaller nest eggs and every single thing they buy has skyrocketed.”

